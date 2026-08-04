Engine failure leaves Ro-Ro ferry drifting towards sea; 50 passengers rescued off Kochi

Nearly 50 passengers, including young children, were rescued as a Ro-Ro ferry suffered an engine failure and drifted towards the sea through the shipping channel off Kochi on Tuesday evening, officials said.

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The incident occurred at around 6 pm when the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation-owned Ro-Ro ferry was on its regular service from Fort Kochi to Vypin.

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According to the Fisheries Department, the ferry developed an engine failure midway, causing it to drift towards the sea through the shipping channel.

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A team from the Fisheries Marine Enforcement wing at Vypin rushed to the spot and rescued all the passengers, preventing a “major tragedy”.

The Fisheries patrol boat chased the drifting ferry, secured it with ropes and towed it safely towards the shore.

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Officials said the ferry was carrying nine cars, one traveller van, around 50 motorcycles and about 50 passengers.

The rescue operation was carried out by Fisheries Marine Enforcement personnel, including Sub-Inspector Shiju, Civil Police Officer Vishnu CK, Boat Srank Ajayan, Driver Shaji and Sea Rescue Guards Shellen, Udayan, Vinu and Gipson, they said.