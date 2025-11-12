DT
Engineering student dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Engineering student dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh

According to preliminary information, Srujan was interested in filmmaking and 'was reportedly undergoing medication and also suffered from depression'

PTI
Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh), Updated At : 03:57 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
A 20-year-old engineering student from a local college died by suicide in Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Wednesday, said a police official.

Srikakulam district Superintendent of Police KV Maheshwara Reddy said P Srujan hanged himself to death in his hostel room in the wee hours.

“He (Srujan) was studying third year electrical engineering and he hanged himself to death in his hostel room in the wee hours today,” Reddy said.

According to preliminary information, Srujan was interested in filmmaking and “was reportedly undergoing medication and also suffered from depression”.

Police booked a case under Section 194 of the BNS.

