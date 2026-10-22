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Home / India / Engineering student dies by suicide in Mumbai

Engineering student dies by suicide in Mumbai

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:53 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A second-year engineering student of the government-run Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room in central Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

Siddhesh Patil, a native of Nashik, was being treated for depression, they said.

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According to investigators, the 19-year-old student had messaged his psychiatrist on Tuesday night about experiencing “suicidal ideation”.

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Upon receiving the message, the doctor immediately alerted Patil’s family members, who in turn urged his hostel friends to check on him. However, before his friends could reach his room, Patil had allegedly hanged himself.

An accidental death report has been registered at the Matunga police station, an official said, adding that the police were trying to establish the exact sequence of events.

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