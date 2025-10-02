Engineering students can now study defence technology as AICTE launches curriculum

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched the model curriculum for undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology under Defence technology in order to strengthen indigenous capabilities and prepare engineering graduates for a future in defence-related innovation.

AICTE chairman Prof TG Sitharam highlighted the urgent need for creating a strong talent pipeline in defence technologies and mentioned that, “India is undergoing a significant transformation in the defence sector, fueled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat and rapid technological advancements. In this evolving landscape, nurturing a pool of skilled, innovative, and passionate talent in defence technologies is critical to strengthening our national security and advancing indigenous capabilities.”

Further, Sitharam emphasised that the curriculum has been carefully designed to equip engineering students with specialised knowledge in aeronautical systems, naval technologies, weapon systems, cybersecurity, and advanced materials.

“The programme is aligned with the dynamic needs of the Armed Forces, DRDO, and Defence Manufacturing Industries, and also promoting interdisciplinary learning and fostering innovation. Students pursuing this minor degree will not only enhance their professional prospects, but also contribute significantly to a vital national cause,” he said.

The chairman urged the top 200 well-performing technical institutions to proactively adopt this curriculum and cultivate ecosystems where students can explore, innovate, and lead in the field of defence technologies.

Former Defence Research Development Organisation chairman and chairman of the committee that designed the curriculum, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said that to become a global powerhouse in defence technologies, India needs skilled and qualified human resources. “After detailed discussions with stakeholders including the Armed Forces, Industry, DRDO, and Academia, we have prepared this curriculum. It strikes a balance between the country’s defence needs and available possibilities. This Minor Degree programme also includes field visits, seminars, and practical exposure to strengthen student learning,” he said.

President of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Rajinder Singh Bhatia said that the lack of industry-ready manpower has been a longstanding challenge in defence production.

“This initiative will bridge the gap by offering specialised courses on defence technology and manufacturing processes, which so far have been limited in higher education. With this curriculum, India will nurture a robust pool of skilled manpower that will accelerate the journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector,” he said.