Ensure complete transparency of EVMs or abolish them: Rahul Gandhi to Election Commission

The demand comes a day after the Congress leader alleges that the electronic voting machine is a ‘black box’ and nobody is allowed to scrutinise it

Rahul Gandhi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 17

Raising questions on the reliability of EVMs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked the Election Commission to ensure complete transparency of the machines and processes or abolish them.

The demand came a day after the Congress leader alleged that the electronic voting machine is a "black box" and nobody is allowed to scrutinise it while further alleging that serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process.

"When democratic institutions are captured, the only safeguard lies in electoral processes that are transparent to the public," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"EVM is currently a black box. EC must either ensure complete transparency of the machines and processes or abolish them," the former Congress president said.

Another Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said, "Before treating the Electronic Voting Machines as infallible, the Election Commission of India should put out data on how many Electronic Voting Machines were found faulty throughout the elections." 

"How many machines showed the wrong time, date, votes registered? How many EVMs had their components replaced - counting unit? ballot unit? How many EVMs were found faulty during the mock poll?" he asked.

"Having contested the elections, I can confidently say that these machines have shown inaccurate results. I hope the Election Commission puts out the above data because the public have the right to know," Gogoi said in a post on X.

A fresh political slugfest has erupted over EVM tampering claims with Gandhi and other opposition leaders citing a media report that alleged that a relative of the Shiv Sena candidate in Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency was found using a mobile phone "connected" to an electronic voting machine during the counting of votes on June 4.

However, Vandana Suryavanshi, the returning officer of the constituency, dismissed the report as "false news" and said a defamation notice had been issued to the publication.

She asserted the EVM is a standalone system, not programmable and has no wireless communication capabilities.

The BJP hit out at the opposition leaders over the issue and demanded that the Election Commission should prosecute all those who "amplified the lie" by sharing the news report.

Questioning the reliability of EVMs, Gandhi and others had on Sunday also quoted a post by Elon Musk, chairman of social media platform X and CEO of Tesla, in which he talked about eliminating EVMs and claimed the risk of hacking was "too high". 

