Ensure level playing field: CEC to observers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Monday directed electoral observers to perform their duties honestly and ensure a level playing field for all candidates as well as the political parties during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar gave this direction while presiding over a meeting of over 2,000 election observers drawn from the IAS, IPS and IRS, who are to participate in the forthcoming electoral exercise. The meeting was convened just days before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

During the day-long deliberations, the observers were provided with a functional demonstration of EVMs and VVPATs and briefed about the multifarious technical security features, administrative protocols and procedural safeguards that surround the EVM ecosystem, to make it completely secure, robust, reliable, tamper-proof and credible.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha