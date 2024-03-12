Ensure level playing field: CEC to observers

New Delhi, March 11
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Monday directed electoral observers to perform their duties honestly and ensure a level playing field for all candidates as well as the political parties during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Kumar gave this direction while presiding over a meeting of over 2,000 election observers drawn from the IAS, IPS and IRS, who are to participate in the forthcoming electoral exercise. The meeting was convened just days before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.
During the day-long deliberations, the observers were provided with a functional demonstration of EVMs and VVPATs and briefed about the multifarious technical security features, administrative protocols and procedural safeguards that surround the EVM ecosystem, to make it completely secure, robust, reliable, tamper-proof and credible.
