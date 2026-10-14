Ensure terrorists don’t find safe havens in region, HM tells BIMSTEC members

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reiterated that New Delhi had zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and called for stronger regional cooperation to tackle security threats.

Addressing the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, Shah urged member countries to ensure that terrorists do not find safe havens in the region to carry out activities against any member state.

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He stressed that the timely exchange of actionable intelligence on terrorist groups and cross-border activities could significantly strengthen regional security.

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He further asserted that India does not believe in attacking the sovereignty of other countries.

Highlighting India’s approach to combating narcotics, he asserted, “We have to adopt a whole-of-region approach to tackle the problem of narcotics.”

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“India believes drug trafficking is essentially ‘death trafficking’ and there is nothing “golden” about the trafficking of narcotics, referring to two key drug peddling routes internationally known as the Golden Crescent and the Golden Triangle.

He further said that the menace could not be tackled by any single nation and required a collective regional approach.

He sought the cooperation of all BIMSTEC member states to combat both drug trafficking and human trafficking effectively.

The Home Minister also underscored the importance of sharing intelligence on financial frauds and terrorist activities among member countries.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to combating terrorism, Shah said the country believed in bringing terrorists hiding anywhere in the world to justice and sought the cooperation of BIMSTEC members in this endeavour.

The first meeting of BIMSTEC Home Ministers also adopted the Delhi Declaration, which outlines various principles guiding security cooperation under BIMSTEC.

Home Ministers of BIMSTEC members approve 5 key initiatives Human trafficking: Convention to prevent trafficking, criminalise offences and protect and rehabilitate victims

Convention to prevent trafficking, criminalise offences and protect and rehabilitate victims Drug control: Action plan to combat illicit trafficking of drugs and precursor chemicals

Action plan to combat illicit trafficking of drugs and precursor chemicals Money laundering, terror financing: MoU on training, intelligence-sharing, investigations and asset recovery

MoU on training, intelligence-sharing, investigations and asset recovery Illicit financial flows: Action plan to identify sources, risks and channels of illicit financial flows

Action plan to identify sources, risks and channels of illicit financial flows Natural disasters: Plan for risk mapping, early warnings, joint exercises, information-sharing and tsunami risk reduction in Bay of Bengal region

The declaration emphasises on combating cross-border terrorism, terror financing, radicalisation, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime and organised crime.

It prioritises information sharing, mutual legal assistance, extradition, capacity-building, and the effective implementation of existing agreements and plans of action. It also calls for the protection of human trafficking victims involved in online scams.

The declaration also appreciates India’s leadership in strengthening regional security cooperation.

Meanwhile, Shah highlighted the need for collective efforts to tackle cybercrime and other emerging security challenges. Shah said India was moving forward with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva-Kutumbakam’, reflecting its commitment to regional cooperation and collective security.

Addressing the meeting, the Home Minister also pointed out that trafficking networks dealing in drugs and human beings were constantly changing their methods with the advancement of technology. In view of these evolving challenges, Shah stressed the need for real-time cooperation and coordination among enforcement agencies to dismantle such networks and strengthen regional security.