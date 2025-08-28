DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Ensure timely Aadhaar biometric updates for 5–15 years old children: UIDAI to schools

Ensure timely Aadhaar biometric updates for 5–15 years old children: UIDAI to schools

Unique Identification Authority of India CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar writes to Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, apprises them of the initiative
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:55 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has joined hands with the Department of School Education and Literacy to provide the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) status pertaining to Aadhaar of schoolchildren on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application, a move that will facilitate MBU in Aadhaar for crores of students.

Advertisement

Timely completion of MBU in Aadhaar is an essential requirement for children at the age of five and again of age of fifteen. It is crucial for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of biometric data of children in Aadhaar. There are approximately 17 crore Aadhaar numbers where the mandatory biometrics update is pending.

Updating biometrics in Aadhaar is important for the child, otherwise later it may lead to difficulties while carrying out authentication for receiving benefits under various government schemes, registering in competitive and university examinations like NEET, JEE, CUET, etc. It is noted that many times students and parents rush for Aadhaar updates at the last moment leading to anxieties. This can be avoided with timely biometric updates.

Advertisement

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, has also written to all the Chief Secretaries of states and union territories apprising them of the initiative and requesting them to support in conducting targeted MBU camps.

“It was thought that a camp approach through the schools could help in completing the pending MBUs. The main question was how the schools would know which students have not done the biometric updates. The technology teams of UIDAI and Department of School Education and Literacy, Govt of India have worked together to successfully implement a solution through the UDISE+ application. Now all the schools can have the visibility of the pending MBUs,” CEO UIDAI has written in his letter.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts