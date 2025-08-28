Ensure timely Aadhaar biometric updates for 5–15 years old children: UIDAI to schools

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has joined hands with the Department of School Education and Literacy to provide the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) status pertaining to Aadhaar of schoolchildren on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application, a move that will facilitate MBU in Aadhaar for crores of students.

Timely completion of MBU in Aadhaar is an essential requirement for children at the age of five and again of age of fifteen. It is crucial for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of biometric data of children in Aadhaar. There are approximately 17 crore Aadhaar numbers where the mandatory biometrics update is pending.

Updating biometrics in Aadhaar is important for the child, otherwise later it may lead to difficulties while carrying out authentication for receiving benefits under various government schemes, registering in competitive and university examinations like NEET, JEE, CUET, etc. It is noted that many times students and parents rush for Aadhaar updates at the last moment leading to anxieties. This can be avoided with timely biometric updates.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, has also written to all the Chief Secretaries of states and union territories apprising them of the initiative and requesting them to support in conducting targeted MBU camps.

“It was thought that a camp approach through the schools could help in completing the pending MBUs. The main question was how the schools would know which students have not done the biometric updates. The technology teams of UIDAI and Department of School Education and Literacy, Govt of India have worked together to successfully implement a solution through the UDISE+ application. Now all the schools can have the visibility of the pending MBUs,” CEO UIDAI has written in his letter.