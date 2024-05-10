Ensuring anti-Modi barbs not repeated: Maldivian minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

All Indian uniformed personnel in Maldives have been replaced with civilian technical personnel one day ahead of the deadline, said the Ministry of External Affairs even as visiting Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer on Thursday distanced his government from the remarks made by some of its now-suspended ministers against PM Narendra Modi.

On chinese vessel We welcome those vessels which come for peaceful purposes. But they (Chinese) didn’t come for research in the Maldivian waters; we have not permitted them for any research purpose in our waters. — Moosa Zameer, Maldives Foreign Minister

Zameer said “proper action” had been taken to ensure it was not repeated. In an interview to a news agency, he said, “That it’s not the stand of the government. And we believe it shouldn’t have been done.” The three Deputy Ministers—Mariyam Shiuna, Mahzoom Majid and Malsha Shareef—have been suspended indefinitely, but continue to receive their salaries, according to the Maldivian media. He also maintained that Male had not permitted Chinese vessels for research purposes in the waters nearby. “We welcome those vessels which come for peaceful purposes. But they (Chinese) didn’t come for research in the Maldivian waters; we have not permitted them for any research purpose in our waters,” he said.

In view of the calls to boycott the Maldives as a tourist destination and the subsequent decline in Indian tourists, Zameer said the government wanted to repair ties. Zameer is on his maiden visit to India after becoming Foreign Minister in the government headed by President Mohamed Muizzu who campaigned on “India Out” platform. The removal of Indian troops from the country was the main election campaign of Muizzu’s party.

In his opening remarks on meeting Zameer, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke of India’s generous financial support to the Maldives and mentioned how it had been the “first responder” on numerous occasions. “Our cooperation has also enhanced the security and well-being of your country through shared activities, equipment provisioning, capacity building and training. It is in our common interest that we reach an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward,” said Jaishankar.

