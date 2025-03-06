DT
Home / India / Entitled bigots: Stalin's latest salvo at Centre over 'Hindi chauvinism'

Entitled bigots: Stalin's latest salvo at Centre over 'Hindi chauvinism'

Tamil Nadu CM slams 'Hindi zealots', says demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 12:22 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. PTI file
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday said demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism and alleged that the “true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots” who believe their entitlement is natural but resistance is treason.

Stalin, in a social media post said: “When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression. I am reminded of this famous quote when some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil's rightful place in Tamil Nadu.”

Further, he said: “The very people who glorify Godse's ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government that contributed the highest amount of funds during the Chinese aggression, Bangladesh liberation war, and Kargil war, while their ideological forefather is the one who assassinated 'Bapu' Gandhi.”

Also, he said: “Demanding Linguistic equality is not chauvinism. Do you want to know what Chauvinism looks like? Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading. Chauvinism is treating the state that contributes the most to the nation as second-class citizens and denying its fair share for refusing to swallow the poison called #NEP.

Imposition of anything breeds enmity. Enmity threatens unity. Hence, the true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots who believe their entitlement is natural but our resistance is treason.”

