Entrepreneur dies by suicide in Mangaluru, probe underway
The motive behind the 40-year-old's extreme step is yet to be established
A 40-year-old entrepreneur died by suicide after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased, Nitin Suvarna, was known for his ventures in the hotel industry.
According to the police, he is believed to have consumed poisonous tablets late Monday night, which led to his death.
The motive behind the suicide is yet to be established, they said, adding that an investigation is underway.
No foul play has been found so far, and a post-mortem report is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death, a senior police officer said.
