Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s 3 key aides removed in a day

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has relieved three key members of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s personal staff with immediate effect.

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Among those removed is Amar Singh, a 2010-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer serving as the Minister’s Private Secretary. He has been repatriated to his parent cadre, the Department of Revenue, on “administrative grounds”.

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Another officer, Shailesh Kumar Singh of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS), who was serving as an Additional Private Secretary to the Minister, has been “prematurely repatriated” to his parent cadre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), under the provision of “extended cooling off”.

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He has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect and directed to report to the DoPT.

A third officer, Ayush Sharan, also serving as an Additional Private Secretary, has likewise been relieved with immediate effect. The official order stated that his appointment has been terminated.

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The Ministry has not publicly disclosed the reasons behind the simultaneous removal of the three officers beyond “administrative grounds” cited in the official orders.