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Home / India / Environment Ministry intensifies efforts to protect tigers outside notified reserves

Environment Ministry intensifies efforts to protect tigers outside notified reserves

The 2022 cycle of tiger census assessed 51 tiger reserves and returned an estimate of 3,682 tigers, close to three-quarters of the world's wild tiger population

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:38 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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With an estimated 35-40% of India's tiger population now living outside designated Tiger Reserves, the Centre has intensified conservation efforts by rolling out the Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves (TOTR) initiative across nine States.

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Launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the programme aims to strengthen protection and management of tigers inhabiting forest divisions and other landscapes beyond the country's notified Tiger Reserves. The programme is launched as a targeted pilot rather than a nationwide rollout. The run is in forest divisions in nine states which include Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Assam. 

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The All-India Tiger Estimation (2022) recorded tiger presence across 212 forest divisions. Based on this assessment, 40 forest divisions across nine States have been selected for the first phase of the TOTR implementation. 

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In the recent meeting of the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) it was revealed that the sanctioned outlay of Rs 88.70 crore has already been released by the Ministry for conservation activities in 40 forest divisions. The 2022 cycle of tiger census assessed 51 tiger reserves and returned an estimate of 3,682 tigers, close to three-quarters of the world's wild tiger population. However, the movement of tigers beyond notified tiger reserves has become a cause for concern owing to increasing man-animal conflict. 

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has also prepared a "Roadmap to Rescue" framework that lays down protocols for the rescue, rehabilitation and release of tigers. The authority is simultaneously working to strengthen rescue centres and establish Rapid Response Teams to improve preparedness for human-tiger interactions and emergency situations.

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In Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha–Pench landscape, forest divisions such as Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla and Chhindwara frequently report livestock depredation and dispersing tigers moving through agricultural mosaics. Human–wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand is documented primarily in forest–agriculture interface zones surrounding tiger reserves and reserve forests. In Assam, human–wildlife conflict is high in places like Sonitpur, Silbori and Golaghat, driven by a mix of high wildlife densities, seasonal floods that displace animals, and expanding human use of floodplain and fringe habitats.

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