Environment Ministry’s 1st report on small cats flags concerns over poaching, illegal wildlife trade

Poaching, forest fragmentation due to infrastructure projects, and illegal wildlife trade are the major challenges facing nine species of small cats in India’s tiger reserves, says the first-ever study on small cats conducted by the Union Environment Ministry.

The report said that while the jungle cat is the most widespread species, the rusty-spotted cat is experiencing population decline. The forests of Northeast remain the stronghold for three elusive species—the clouded leopard, marbled cat, and Asiatic golden cat.

Among the nine small cat species inhabiting India’s tiger-range forests, the jungle cat has the widest distribution, with the highest occupancy recorded in central India. The rusty-spotted cat is the second most widespread but is absent in Northeast India. The caracal and desert cat are confined to the semi-arid and arid regions of central and western India, particularly Rajasthan. The fishing cat, specialised for aquatic habitats, is found mainly in the Terai, Northeast India, and the Sundarbans.

Meanwhile, the Asiatic golden cat, marbled cat, and clouded leopard are restricted to the dense tropical forests of the eastern Himalayas.

Fishing cats and leopard cats face severe threats from the pet trade and human–wildlife conflict. Their high occupancy within tiger reserves highlights the broader benefits of tiger-focused conservation efforts.

The report highlighted that unlike tigers and lions, small cats often inhabit landscapes interwoven with human settlements, making them particularly susceptible to environmental changes which occur due to encroachment and infrastructure expansion. This stresses the urgent need for comprehensive studies and targeted habitat conservation efforts to secure their long-term survival and ecological functions.

Other than rapid habitat destruction, clouded leopards face multiple threats including prey depletion and demand-driven poaching for pelts, body parts, and the pet trade. They were once widespread across the Himalayan landscape and are now restricted to forests in the northeastern states.

“It is an extremely common species involved in illegal wildlife trade. In addition, the mainland clouded leopard has lost approximately 64 per cent of its global range, underscoring its vulnerability to extinction,” the report stated.

The jungle cat is the most widespread wild cat species in India that inhabits diverse habitats ranging from wetlands and grasslands to dry deciduous and scrub forests. Highly adaptable, jungle cats are skilled swimmers capable of diving into shallow water to catch fish and also proficient climbers. However, the report pointed to their declining population primarily due to habitat loss, poaching, and retaliatory killings.

“Despite their legal protection, forest habitats outside protected areas in India face intense resource extraction pressures from communities residing around them. These habitats are increasingly fragmented by infrastructure such as roads and railways, and face continual encroachment driven by expanding agriculture and development. Habitat specialists such as the fishing cat and clouded leopard are likely more vulnerable to the human-induced habitat loss,” the report said.