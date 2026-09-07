EOS-05 satellite placed in final orbit 35,884 km above earth

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) carried out the third and final orbit manoeuvring of EOS-05 spacecraft, placing it in its intended geosynchronous orbit.

The spacecraft is an advanced earth imaging satellite that had been launched from Sriharikota in the wee hours of September 4 by the GSLV- F17 rocket.

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"The third and final orbit raising manoeuvre to increase the perigee of EOS-05 completed successfully at 8.57 pm on September 7," ISRO said on Monday evening.

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The LAM engine of the satellite fired for 1,247 seconds and the estimated orbit after manoeuvre is 34,903 km x 35,884 km. "The satellite health is normal," ISRO said.

The mission was GSLV's 19th flight. It has placed the EOS-05 satellite into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO) almost 4,000 km above the earth and the orbit was raised gradually to place it into geosynchronous platform.

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The EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art earth observation spacecraft. It is India’s first-ever imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit and has strategic military as well as civilian applications.