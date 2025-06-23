DT
PT
Home / India / EPFO adds 19 lakh members in April

EPFO adds 19 lakh members in April

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:08 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Retirement fund body EPFO added 19.14 lakh members on a net basis in April 2025, according to the payroll data released by the Labour Ministry on Sunday.

This figure depicts a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025 and 1.17 per cent growth over April 2024.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025. This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programmes, it stated.

A noticeable aspect is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April 2025.

