EPFO may consider hike in minimum monthly pension at November 19 meeting

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to take up the long-pending proposal to increase the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) at its next Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting scheduled to be held in Gir, Gujarat, on November 19.

The proposal comes amid sustained demands from trade unions and pensioners’ associations for a substantial revision of the minimum pension, which has remained unchanged at Rs 1,000 per month since September 2014.

According to reports, the 240th meeting of the EPFO’s apex decision-making body is expected to take up the issue, although the detailed agenda has not yet been finalised.

Pensioners’ organisations and trade unions have been demanding that the minimum monthly pension be raised to Rs 7,500, along with dearness allowance (DA), arguing that the existing amount is grossly inadequate to meet the rising cost of living.

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The minimum pension was fixed at Rs 1,000 in September 2014. Since then, pensioners have repeatedly sought its revision, citing rising expenditure on food, healthcare, medicines and other essential commodities.

The Centre has maintained that any increase would have to be examined in view of the financial sustainability of the pension fund. The government currently provides budgetary support to ensure the minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000, over and above its contribution to the EPS.

The proposed discussion assumes significance following the Centre’s recent decision to increase the wage ceiling for mandatory EPFO coverage from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month, with effect from September 17, 2026.

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Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also indicated in February that the government would take a decision on demands concerning the wage ceilings under the EPFO and the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), as well as the minimum pension under the EPS.

The November 19 meeting will be held outside New Delhi, marking a departure from the board’s recent practice of convening at the EPFO headquarters in East Kidwai Nagar. Its five previous meetings were held in the national capital.