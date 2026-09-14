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Home / India / EPFO on WhatsApp: Members can now access PF balance, last 5 transactions, claim status and more

EPFO on WhatsApp: Members can now access PF balance, last 5 transactions, claim status and more

The facility aims to make EPFO services faster, simpler and more accessible for smartphone users

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:59 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Members can start a conversation by sending 'Hello' to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number. Pic: iStock
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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched an official WhatsApp channel to make it easier for its members and pensioners to access important updates and information related to its services.

Members can start a conversation by sending 'Hello' to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number. The platform is also expected to support regional languages and routine queries such as PF (provident fund) balance, recent transactions and claim status.

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In a post on X, the retirement fund body said, "EPFO now on WhatsApp too! Join EPFO's official WhatsApp Channel to get important updates and useful information."

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The organisation has also shared a direct link through which users can follow the channel, while sharing a QR code that users can scan to join the WhatsApp channel.

The WhatsApp platform is expected to provide access to several commonly used EPFO services like PF balance check, claim status tracking, last five transactions, EPF passbook support, Aadhaar authentication assistance and DBT-related updates.

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"EPFO is working to roll out a major digital overhaul in its services, with the introduction of several new features, including UPI-based withdrawals, a higher auto-settlement limit, automatic PF transfers after changing jobs, and a centralised database designed to reduce delays and improve online services for members," the labour ministry said.

The facility aims to make EPFO services faster, simpler and more accessible for smartphone users, it said.

The announcement comes as the retirement fund body continues to expand digital access to information and services for employees, members and pensioners.

EPFO, however, did not say that the new service is a replacement for its existing member-service platforms.

"Users should make sure they are joining the official EPFO WhatsApp channel and avoid clicking on links or responding to messages from unauthorised accounts claiming to offer PF-related services," the ministry said.

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