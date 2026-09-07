Provident fund online services now on UMANG app for easy access

Retirement fund body EPFO has expanded mobile-based access to key Universal Account Number (UAN) services, allowing members to generate, activate and authenticate their UAN through the government’s UMANG app.

EPFO subscribers can now use Aadhaar-based verification and face authentication to complete the UAN-related processes.

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Under the updated system, employees who do not have a UAN can generate one directly through UMANG using their Aadhaar details, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and face authentication. Users need the Aadhaar Face RD application on their smartphones to complete the facial verification process.

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Once the identity is successfully verified, the UAN can be generated and activated through the mobile platform.

The same facility is available for employees who already have a UAN but have not activated it.

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UMANG, or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, is a government platform that brings various e-governance services together through a single application.

“The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has moved UAN activation from its member portal to UMANG, with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication forming an important part of the process. The current EPFO member portal also displays a notice directing members to use UMANG for new UAN generation and UAN activation,” an official of the labour ministry said.

After UAN activation, members can use EPFO’s online services to check their EPF balance, download their passbook, track claims, and manage know-your-customer (KYC)-related services.

The objective is to make routine provident fund services more accessible through a single mobile platform.

The shift is part of EPFO’s broader effort to strengthen digital and self-service facilities for its members. By allowing employees to complete UAN-related processes themselves, the system is intended to reduce errors, improve identity verification and make access to EPFO services faster and more convenient.

EPFO, however, also cautions members not to share their UAN passwords, Aadhaar details, bank information or other sensitive credentials with unknown callers or messages. Users should rely only on official EPFO and UMANG channels for UAN-related services, it said.