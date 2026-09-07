DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Provident fund online services now on UMANG app for easy access

Provident fund online services now on UMANG app for easy access

The objective is to make routine provident fund services more accessible through a single mobile platform

article_Author
Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:02 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File.
Advertisement

Retirement fund body EPFO has expanded mobile-based access to key Universal Account Number (UAN) services, allowing members to generate, activate and authenticate their UAN through the government’s UMANG app.

EPFO subscribers can now use Aadhaar-based verification and face authentication to complete the UAN-related processes.

Advertisement

Under the updated system, employees who do not have a UAN can generate one directly through UMANG using their Aadhaar details, Aadhaar-linked mobile number and face authentication. Users need the Aadhaar Face RD application on their smartphones to complete the facial verification process.

Advertisement

Once the identity is successfully verified, the UAN can be generated and activated through the mobile platform.

The same facility is available for employees who already have a UAN but have not activated it.

Advertisement

UMANG, or Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, is a government platform that brings various e-governance services together through a single application.

“The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has moved UAN activation from its member portal to UMANG, with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication forming an important part of the process. The current EPFO member portal also displays a notice directing members to use UMANG for new UAN generation and UAN activation,” an official of the labour ministry said.

After UAN activation, members can use EPFO’s online services to check their EPF balance, download their passbook, track claims, and manage know-your-customer (KYC)-related services.

The objective is to make routine provident fund services more accessible through a single mobile platform.

The shift is part of EPFO’s broader effort to strengthen digital and self-service facilities for its members. By allowing employees to complete UAN-related processes themselves, the system is intended to reduce errors, improve identity verification and make access to EPFO services faster and more convenient.

EPFO, however, also cautions members not to share their UAN passwords, Aadhaar details, bank information or other sensitive credentials with unknown callers or messages. Users should rely only on official EPFO and UMANG channels for UAN-related services, it said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts