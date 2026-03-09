DT
Home / India / Equal participation of women key to true development: Prez

Equal participation of women key to true development: Prez

Highlights the increasing role of women in every field

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (L) during the International Women's Day celebrations organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in New Delhi. PTI
On International Women’s Day on Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that true development can only be achieved when women, who constitute nearly half of India’s population, participate equally in all spheres of life.

Addressing an event organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the President highlighted the increasing role of women in every field, including education, administration, the judiciary, the military, medicine, science, technology, arts and entrepreneurship. She said India was rapidly moving towards women-led development, with strong foundations laid over the past decade to remove barriers in their path.

“India has achieved gender parity in school education, and in higher education, the number of female students surpasses male students in terms of gross enrolment ratio. Women’s participation in STEM education is rapidly increasing, and the Union Budget 2026-27 provides for the establishment of a women’s hostel in each district to help STEM students continue their studies. Our daughters are getting ready for leadership roles in the knowledge economy,” she said.

The President also pointed out that women were emerging as job creators. “More than half of the startups receiving support under the Startup India scheme have at least one female director, and over two lakh women-owned MSMEs are currently active on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).”

“The SHE-Mart initiative, launched in the Union Budget 2026-27, will provide better markets for products made by self-help groups and rural women. The labour codes implemented last year aim to create a more inclusive, safe and empowering work environment for women,” she added.

Acknowledging the progress made, the President stressed that challenges remain. “Despite numerous efforts towards women’s empowerment, many obstacles still exist, such as discrimination, unequal pay for equal work and domestic violence. These cannot be addressed solely through legislation. A shift in societal mindset is essential. Only when we move beyond gender-based discrimination can we truly establish equality in society,” she said.

In a message to mark Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all “Nari Shakti” across India. Recognising their contributions, he said, “Across every field, women are shaping India’s progress with determination, creativity and unmatched zeal.”

“Their achievements inspire our nation and strengthen our collective resolve to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Modi added, underscoring the pivotal role women play in every aspect of Indian society.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, saying it lies at the core of several initiatives and schemes launched by the Centre. “We remain committed to creating opportunities that enable every woman to realise her full potential and contribute to India’s journey of development,” the PM said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also marked the day, saying: “You are not born to suffer. You are born to rise.” He added that the day was meant to celebrate the courage, leadership and countless contributions of women everywhere.

