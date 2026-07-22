Jharkhand on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, to establish the state's first film and television institute, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren saying it would open a new chapter for the youth in the film and creative industry.

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The Jharkhand Film Development Corporation Limited (JFDCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SRFTI for establishing and operating the Film and Television Institute of Jharkhand.

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"Through the MoU signed between JFDCL and SRFTI, our youth will have the opportunity to receive world-class technical education and skilling in film, media and the creative industry," Soren said.

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Following the agreement, the institute formally came into existence and will initially offer short-term courses in sound design, editing, animation, writing, screenplay, cinematography, direction and production, officials said.

The institute will initially function from Suchna Bhawan in Ranchi.

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"We have created this platform for the promising and creative youth of Jharkhand, where their talent will receive recognition, training, and new direction. Our state is not lacking in talent. The only need is to provide them with opportunities and proper guidance," Soren said.

He said there are immense possibilities in fields like film, media, OTT, and digital content.

"I am confident that this institute will give a new flight to the dreams of Jharkhand's youth and play an important role in earning them national and international recognition," the CM added.

SRFTI vice-chancellor Samiran Datta said, "This is more than the signing of an agreement. It marks the beginning of a shared vision to promote film and media education, nurture creativity and strengthen India's growing creative economy." He said Jharkhand is a remarkable land of natural beauty, rich tribal heritage, vibrant cultural traditions and countless untold stories.

"The film institute will provide young people with the opportunity to transform these stories into meaningful works of cinema and audio-visual art. Hordes of popular films that were recognised on national and international levels were shot in Jharkhand," an official said.

Officials said several acclaimed films, including Dil Bechara, Kala Patthar, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Gangs of Wasseypur, A Death in the Gunj and Phulmani, were shot in Jharkhand.

They added that Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, Apur Sansar and Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) also have links with the state.

A Santhali film, Angen, directed by Ravi Raj Murmu, recently won the Best Debut Film Award at the 72nd National Film Awards.