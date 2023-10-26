Ethics panel's first meet on charges against TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 25

The Lok Sabha’s Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, will hold its first meeting on Thursday on the “cash for query” allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, with BJP parliamentarian and complainant Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai scheduled to record their statements.

In his October 15 complaint to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey had cited documents shared by Dehadrai to allege that the advocate, once close to Moitra, had “irrefutable evidence of bribe” exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

