EU and India strengthen climate ties; pledge cooperation on clean trade, green technologies

As India’s largest trade partner and a significant contributor to climate finance, the EU seeks to strengthen its engagement with India
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:41 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
The delegation, comprising representatives from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the European External Action Service (EEAS), briefed the media on their three-day visit to India (April 2-4).
India and a delegation of climate envoys from European countries discussed ways to capitalise on the potential for EU-India cooperation in clean trade and investment in green technologies. The delegation, comprising representatives from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the European External Action Service (EEAS), briefed the media on their three-day visit to India (April 2-4).

The visit underscored the EU’s commitment to strengthening ties with India on climate action, environment, and sustainable development. The climate envoys expressed their eagerness to engage with India on multilateral forums and continue joint efforts to reinforce international climate diplomacy.

The delegation emphasised that a clean transition and climate resilience are crucial for sustainable economic growth, prosperity, and a safe living environment. As India’s largest trade partner and a significant contributor to climate finance, the EU seeks to strengthen its engagement with India.

The joint diplomatic mission, organised in coordination with the European Commission, follows the visit of the College of European Commissioners in February. The five European envoys visited Delhi to reaffirm the EU’s commitment to clean transition and to better understand India’s challenges and objectives.

During their visit, the delegation met with counterparts from the Prime Minister’s Office, NITI Aayog, and various ministries, including External Affairs, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Finance, New and Renewable Energy, Power, Petroleum, and Natural Gas.

