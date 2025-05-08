EU backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror

The European Union (EU) on Thursday termed India’s Operation Sindoor “right lawfully”, saying “every state has the duty” to protect its citizens from acts of terror.

“Operation Sindoor” was launched by India during early hours on May 7, with the government announcing that the nine targets were made in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir(POK) on the terror infrastructure.

“The EU and its 27 member states unequivocally condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 and the murder of innocent civilians. Terrorism can never be justified. Those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice. Every state has the duty and the right lawfully to protect its citizens from acts of terror,” the EU said in its statement amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation between the two countries, the EU called, “both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard It urged both sides to engage in dialogue. It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives,” it said.

The EU will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation, it said.