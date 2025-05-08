DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / EU backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror

EU backs India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation between the two countries, the EU urged both parties to exercise restraint to de-escalate tensions
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:54 PM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The European Union (EU) on Thursday termed India’s Operation Sindoor “right lawfully”, saying “every state has the duty” to protect its citizens from acts of terror.

“Operation Sindoor” was launched by India during early hours on May 7, with the government announcing that the nine targets were made in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir(POK) on the terror infrastructure.

“The EU and its 27 member states unequivocally condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 and the murder of innocent civilians. Terrorism can never be justified. Those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice. Every state has the duty and the right lawfully to protect its citizens from acts of terror,” the EU said in its statement amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over the prevailing situation between the two countries, the EU called, “both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard It urged both sides to engage in dialogue. It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives,” it said.

The EU will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation, it said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper