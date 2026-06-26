EU nation mission heads to meet Nitin Nabin in Delhi under 'Know the BJP' initiative

The Mission Heads of European Union member countries will participate in an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin today under the party’s ongoing ‘Know the BJP’ initiative.

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The interaction has been scheduled for today evening at the BJP national headquarters here.

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“The interaction will provide an opportunity to familiarise the diplomatic community with the BJP’s journey, ideology, organisational structure, governance model and ongoing activities,” Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP, said today.

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‘Know the BJP’ initiative has attracted several foreign dignitaries to the party headquarters in the bid to understand the ideological moorings of the party that has now won three back to back popular elections in India.

The initiative was established by former BJP president JP Nadda.