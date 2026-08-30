Everest banned from selling hing powder

Food regulator FSSAI on Saturday said it has prohibited Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd and Laljee Godhoo from selling hing powder, which it found to be sub-standard.

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In a social media post, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that it has issued prohibition orders against Everest Food Products and Laljee Godhoo and Company as their products ‘hing powder’ were found to be sub-standard.

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In the case of Everest, FSSAI has prohibited the sale of compounded asafoetida (hing powder) variants with immediate effect.

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“The samples of compounded asafoetida (hing powder) were found to be 'misbranded and sub-standard' by the Food Analyst of the primary food laboratory,” the regulator said.