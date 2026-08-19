Every 'dog' has his day: Man dressed as German Shepherd protests at MC office in MP

In a unique protest, the Opposition leader in the Khandwa Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh brought a man wearing a dog mask to a public hearing to lodge a complaint over alleged lapses in the dog-sterilisation process.

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Videos and photographs of the demonstration at the civic office on Tuesday went viral on social media and sparked discussion.

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Leader of the Opposition Deepak Mullu Rathore accused the Khandwa civic body of corruption in the name of dog sterilisation.

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In his complaint, he demanded that the corporation's funds and procedures for sterilising stray dogs be investigated.

Through the symbolic protest, Rathore drew the administration's attention to the issue and sought action against those responsible for the alleged lapses in the sterilisation drive. A large crowd gathered to witness the demonstration.

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"If government funds are misused in the name of sterilisation, the entire matter should be investigated impartially and action should be taken against the culprits," Rathore told PTI.

Additional Collector Kashiram Badole told reporters that some people came to the public hearing wearing dog masks and submitted applications alleging misappropriation of funds for dog sterilisation.

The civic commissioner has been contacted over the issue, he said.

A committee will be formed to probe the matter and bring the facts to light, he added.