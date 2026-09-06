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Home / India / Every fourth Jan Dhan account inoperative in India; 5.72 crore have zero balance: RTI

Every fourth Jan Dhan account inoperative in India; 5.72 crore have zero balance: RTI

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana has over 59 crore accounts with combined deposits of Rs 3.15 lakh crore; Uttar Pradesh tops in zero-balance and inoperative accounts

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PTI
Jaipur, Updated At : 03:12 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Every fourth account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is inoperative, while nearly 5.72 crore accounts have zero balance, according to an RTI reply.

More than 59 crore accounts under the PMJDY held a combined balance of over Rs 3.15 lakh crore as of August 12, 2026.

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The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in its response to activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur’s RTI application, said there were 59,03,74,907 PMJDY accounts across the country, with a total balance of Rs 3,15,179.90 crore.

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Of the total accounts, 32.89 crore were held by women, including transgender account holders, while 26.14 crore were held by men.

The data showed that 5,72,35,490 PMJDY accounts had zero balance, while 15,36,77,009 accounts were classified as inoperative.

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The PMJDY was launched as the National Mission for Financial Inclusion in August 2014. It aims to ensure comprehensive financial inclusion of all households in the country by providing universal access to banking facilities, with at least one basic bank account for every household, along with financial literacy and social security cover.

Uttar Pradesh Leads in Zero-Balance Accounts

Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of zero-balance PMJDY accounts at 95.92 lakh, followed by Bihar (62.35 lakh), West Bengal (37.20 lakh), Assam (36.30 lakh) and Maharashtra (36.04 lakh).

The five states with the highest number of inoperative PMJDY accounts were Uttar Pradesh (3.23 crore), Bihar (1.59 crore), Madhya Pradesh (1.35 crore), West Bengal (1.02 crore) and Maharashtra (97.94 lakh).

Uttar Pradesh also had the highest overall number of PMJDY accounts at 10.51 crore, followed by Bihar with 7.01 crore accounts, West Bengal with 5.73 crore, Rajasthan with 3.87 crore and Maharashtra with 3.85 crore accounts.

The RTI reply, dated September 1, said the Centre does not centrally maintain gender-wise bifurcation of PMJDY account balances, zero-balance accounts and inoperative accounts.

It also said information on accounts with balances below Rs 100, accounts closed in the past five years, and accounts blocked or frozen due to suspicious transactions or cyber fraud was not maintained centrally.

The state-wise data supplied with the RTI response covered 36 states and Union territories.

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