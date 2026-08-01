In The Tribune Newsroom anchored by Geetanjali Gayatri, he spoke of love, heartbreak, Gen Z and gave earnest answers to questions about remixes, social media and AI.

Geetanjali Gayatri (GG): How and when did you first discover that you could tug at heartstrings?

Irshad Kamil (IK): Even today, the deepest emotion often remains beyond words. A little of the intensity is lost at every step - when it is written, sung, and, finally, heard. Yet, despite these layers, it still finds a way to connect with the heart. Mastering this journey of expression remains an ongoing pursuit.

Love and art are similar discoveries as both exist within us from birth, revealing themselves gradually over time. I came from a boys’ school in Malerkotla and into a co-education college. Every friend seemed to fall in “true love", only for those affections to change every few days. In that era of handwritten letters, my neat handwriting became an unexpected gift and friends turned to it for writing love letters for them. Gradually, it became repetitive and I started to explore poetry for fresher words and deeper expressions. The timeless verses of Bashir Badr come to my mind: “Jis par hamari aankh ne moti bichhaye raat bhar, Bheja wohi kaagaz ussay, humnay likha kuch bhi nahi.”

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You tell me, which part of this is not a fact? This is completely a fact. The only difference is that you learn to express that fact in a poetic manner. In journalism, you present the facts exactly as they are. But in poetry, you present your feelings with your own sensitivity, and your own way of expression.

GG: You wrote “Kaali aurat ka khwab” about stories behind your songs. Can you share a story behind a song that is not included in the book?

IK: Every person is their own editor of emotions. Feelings remain the same; only the words chosen to express them change. No institution or book can fully teach what struggle does. Knowledge comes from classrooms, but resilience, patience and responsibility are learned through experience. In the early days in Mumbai, television was expanding rapidly, bringing endless opportunities but relentless deadlines. Screenplays and dialogues often had to be written through the night because the next day’s shoot depended on them.

Those handwritten pages carried an unusual routine. Outside the house was a small milk bag holder where the finished scripts were left at dawn. A production assistant would collect them and send them straight to the sets for filming. When several serials were running simultaneously, work became nonstop. One night, after sending an assistant home, the writing continued alone. The following evening, a call came on the landline: “Sir, what are you doing?” “Working.” “Sir, you haven’t slept?” “No, I didn’t get time.” The reply was unforgettable: “Sir, please sleep. It has been 72 hours.” That moment revealed that someone else had silently witnessed the struggle. Those were the days when there was no time to pause. Every deadline carried the hopes of an entire team, and one delay could hold back the work of many others.