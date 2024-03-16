EVMs 100% safe, can't be hacked: Election Commission

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Announcing the 18th Lok Sabha election schedule on Saturday, the Election Commission of India vehemently defended the Electronic Voting Machines and said there cannot be hacked under any circumstances and are 100 percent safe.

Urging political parties to stop blaming the machines for poll losses and drawing attention to the constitutional courts of the country having examined the EVM matter on 40 occasions and ruled in favour of EVMs each time, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar today said, “EVMs are 100 % safe. We have made a large number of improvements in the machines. Candidates in the general election will be given each EVM number to know which EVM is going to which booth.”

Kumar used the medium of poetry to impress upon parties to stop distrusting the EVMs. “Adhoori hastaron ka ilzam har baar humpar laganaa theek nahi…Wafa kud se nahi hoti, khata EVM ki kehte ho,” Kumar recited, on behalf of EVMs.

He said on 40 occasions in the past the Supreme Court and the high courts have examined the so-called challenges to EVMs.

“These issues related to EVM vulnerability to hacking; fears that these can be stolen, that 19 lakh have gone missing, that voters cannot see properly or that EVMs can be manipulated. Constitutional courts have rejected these fears sometimes saying there is no question of a virus and of invalid votes in EVMs and sometimes saying that rigging not possible,” said Kumar at a time when Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Sam Pitroda have been consistently questioning the veracity of EVMs.

Kumar quoted courts to say EVMs are fool proof devices and allegations of tampering are baseless.

“Courts have now started imposing fines on petitions challenging EVMs. The Delhi HC recently imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 cr. The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 cr,” said the CEC adding that EVMs “cannot be hacked under any circumstances.”

He lamented “social media experts who are using some random tool boxes to peddle needless fears about machines which allowed smaller parties to come into existence.”

“Many smaller parties which in the age of ballot may not have come into existence have come into existence due to EVMs and all parties know this in the heart of their hearts.”

The CEC added that three mock polls of EVMs are done in front of candidates during each election.

