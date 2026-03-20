Ex-AG Venugopal, ex-SC judges Indu Malhotra, Aniruddha Bose on panel to redraft NCERT chapter on judiciary

Former Attorney General KK Venugopal, former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra and National Judicial Academy Director and former Supreme Court judge Aniruddha Bose will be on the expert committee to review the NCERT Class 8 Social Science book’s chapter on judicial corruption, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday.

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Apart from the three legal luminaries, one Vice-Chancellor will also be part of the expert panel, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice VM Pancholi during hearing of a fresh PIL filed by Dr Pankaj Pushkar highlighting a remark in the said textbook that “Recent judgments tend to view the slum dweller as an encroacher in the city.”

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Noting that everyone has the right to have a point of view about the court’s judgments, the top court said the issue had become infructuous as the textbook in question was being replaced by a new one.

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Following Mehta’s submission, the Bench disposed of the petition.

The book—‘Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Class 8, Vol. 2)’—had a section on “Corruption in the judiciary” as part of a chapter on “The role of the judiciary in our society” containing certain objectionable content.

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On February 25, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Class 8 textbook section on corruption in Judiciary, saying it appeared to be a “calculated move”.

Terming it a “deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the Judiciary”, the top court on February 26 imposed a blanket ban on the controversial book and publication or circulation of its content.

It ordered seizure of all physical copies of the book in February 2026 and immediate takedown of its digital versions.

The Bench had also directed the NCERT in coordination with the Union and State Education Departments to ensure that all copies of the book—hard or soft—currently in circulation and whether held in storage, retail outlets, or educational institutions, were seized and removed from public access.

Rejecting an apology published by the NCERT, the Bench had issued contempt of court notices to the Secretary School Education (Union Ministry of Education) and NCERT Director Prof Dinesh Prasad Saklani, directing them to show cause as to why action either under the Contempt of Courts Act or any other law not be initiated against them or those responsible for introducing the offending chapter in the book.

On March 11, the Bench had directed the Centre to constitute a committee comprising a retired judge, a renowned academician and a renowned lawyer within a week to finalise the curriculum related to legal studies in NCERT textbooks. The National Judicial Academy at Bhopal should also be taken into confidence for the preparation of content on legal studies, it had said.

The top court had debarred Professor Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar—the three ‘experts’ involved in preparing the controversial chapter from other curriculum projects.

Last week, the court was unhappy to note that the NCERT was proposing to introduce the chapter in the coming academic session after rewriting it. The court directed that the rewritten chapter should not be incorporated in the syllabus without being reviewed by an expert committee to be constituted by the Central Government.

The top court had directed that the expert committee should preferably include a former senior Judge, an eminent academician, and a renowned practitioner in law. The court also barred the three academics, who were involved in writing the chapter, from associating with other academic projects of public institutions.