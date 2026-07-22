Ex-Agniveers to get 50% reservation in CAPF, Assam Rifles constable recruitment

Ex-Agniveers will get 50 per cent reservation in the recruitment of Constables (General Duty)/Riflemen in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR), with the Centre creating a separate category for them, sources said.

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The provision includes a three-year relaxation in the prescribed upper age limit, the sources said.

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Additionally, candidates from the first batch of ex-Agniveers will be granted a five-year relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit, they added.

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Ex-Agniveers will also be exempted from the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the written examination.

Apart from this, a dedicated ex-Agniveer wing has been established under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to coordinate their further progression.

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The first batch of Agniveers, recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022, has not yet completed its term of engagement and is expected to pass out later this year.

However, there is no clarity on the merit criteria that will form the basis of their absorption into the CAPFs. Several state governments have already announced a 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers.