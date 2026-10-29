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Home / India / Former Air Force officer who filmed Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh found dead

Former Air Force officer who filmed Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh found dead

Bangladesh Police recover body of former Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri, who was in his late 20s, from Turag River in Dhaka, a day after he went missing

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Dhaka, Updated At : 11:09 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Police recovered the body of former Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri from the Turag River in the capital, a day after he went missing. Photo: X
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Bangladesh Police on Thursday said they have recovered the body of former Air Force Flight Lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri from the Turag River in the capital, a day after he went missing.

Souri, who was in his late 20s, reportedly filmed a video showing deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh in an Air Force aircraft on August 5, 2024, according to local media.

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Tongi River Police Outpost officer-in-charge Firoz Uddin said police recovered the body from the Rajabari Ghat area of the Turag River after receiving information on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was wearing white trousers and a black shirt.

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The body was later sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, he said.

He evaded a direct answer when asked if there were any injury marks on the body.

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A phone and a wristwatch found with the body helped establish his identity, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed declined to comment when asked if the incident could have stemmed from any hostility linked to the release of the video of the former prime minister's departure.

"I don't want to say anything about this as there has to be a preliminary investigation. The body has been sent for autopsy. We will speak after we know all the details," Ahmed told reporters when asked for comments on the death of Souri.

Bangla-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported that Souri spent the entire day shopping with his mother on Tuesday.  He left home in the evening after a friend called him. At night, Souri sent a message to his mother, saying he was returning home, but never returned.

Souri was dismissed from service in August 2024 and was reportedly under intelligence surveillance.

In a social media podcast in July, Souri was asked if he lost his job because of filming the video of Hasina's departure. He briefly replied, "could be".

In a statement in August last year, the army said Souri had been retired in accordance with institutional rules under different circumstances and without any allegations against him.

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