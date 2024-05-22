Ex-bureaucrat’s premises raided in laundering case

New Delhi, May 21
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided the premises of Ramesh Abhishek, former secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, after registering a money laundering case, sources said.
The agency has taken up probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against Abhishek for allegedly indulging in corrupt activities while heading the department and Forward Market Commission.
The CBI had raided and booked him in February. The 1982-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, who retired from service in 2019, was booked along with his daughter, Vanessa Agrawal, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy charges for allegedly taking “big amounts” from organisations, while being in the department.
