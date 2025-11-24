DT
Ex-CJI Gavai leaves official car for successor Surya Kant at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Ex-CJI Gavai leaves official car for successor Surya Kant at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Justice Gavai arrived in the official car and left for his residence in his personal vehicle after the swearing-in ceremony

PTI
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 PM Nov 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant with former CJI BR Gavai during his swearing-in ceremony as the 53rd CJI at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo
Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Monday set a new precedent by leaving the official Mercedes-Benz car for his successor, Surya Kant, at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the latter’s swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Gavai, who superannuated on November 23, reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the official car and left for his residence in his personal vehicle after the function.

“After the oath ceremony, Justice Gavai left the official vehicle designated for the chief justice and returned in an alternative vehicle from Rashtrapati Bhavan, ensuring that the official car is available for use by his successor,” a person privy to the development said.

Justice Surya Kant was administered the oath as the 53rd CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony on Monday morning. He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

Justice Kant was appointed the next CJI on October 30, and will serve for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former CJI Gavai were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

