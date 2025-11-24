Ex-CJI Gavai leaves official car for successor Surya Kant at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Monday set a new precedent by leaving the official Mercedes-Benz car for his successor, Surya Kant, at Rashtrapati Bhavan after the latter’s swearing-in ceremony.

Advertisement

Justice Gavai, who superannuated on November 23, reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the official car and left for his residence in his personal vehicle after the function.

Advertisement

“After the oath ceremony, Justice Gavai left the official vehicle designated for the chief justice and returned in an alternative vehicle from Rashtrapati Bhavan, ensuring that the official car is available for use by his successor,” a person privy to the development said.

Advertisement

Justice Surya Kant was administered the oath as the 53rd CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony on Monday morning. He took the oath in Hindi in the name of God.

Justice Kant was appointed the next CJI on October 30, and will serve for nearly 15 months. He will demit office on February 9, 2027, on attaining the age of 65.

Advertisement

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former CJI Gavai were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.