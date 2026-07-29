Ex-cops seek nod to hold sit-in for injured personnel

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In a letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the Delhi Police Mahasangh (Delhi Police Retired Non-Gazetted/Gazetted Officers Association) sought permission to organise the one-day protest from 11 am to 5 pm at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar.

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The association said the demonstration was intended to express solidarity and boost the morale of the Delhi Police personnel who sustained injuries while performing duty during the protest.