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Home / India / Ex-cops seek nod to hold sit-in for injured personnel

Ex-cops seek nod to hold sit-in for injured personnel

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Security personnel keep a vigil near the protest site of Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 26, 2026. Image credit: PTI/File
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Retired personnel of the Delhi Police have sought permission from the Delhi Police to hold a peaceful sit-in at Jantar Mantar on July 31, in solidarity with the police personnel who were injured during the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest and to demand strict legal action against those allegedly involved in violence and vandalism.The protest march was called on July 20 by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak.
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In a letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the Delhi Police Mahasangh (Delhi Police Retired Non-Gazetted/Gazetted Officers Association) sought permission to organise the one-day protest from 11 am to 5 pm at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar.

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The association said the demonstration was intended to express solidarity and boost the morale of the Delhi Police personnel who sustained injuries while performing duty during the protest.

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