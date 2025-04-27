DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Ex-CRPF officer shoots dead daughter, injures son-in-law in Jalgaon

Ex-CRPF officer shoots dead daughter, injures son-in-law in Jalgaon

Retired CRPF sub-inspector Kiran Mangle (50) is booked for murder
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 02:17 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A retired CRPF officer allegedly shot dead his daughter and seriously injured his son-in-law in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, some 400 kilometres from here, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place during a wedding function on Saturday night in Chopda tehsil, the Jalgaon police official said.

“Retired CRPF sub-inspector Kiran Mangle (50) shot dead his daughter, Tripti, with his revolver and seriously injured her husband, Avinash. The couple had married just a year ago and were residing in Pune. They had come here to attend a wedding,” he said.

Advertisement

“Mangle arrived at the wedding venue when he found out that the couple was present there. After the shooting, people in the vicinity pinned down Mangle and thrashed him. He has been hospitalised.”

Mangle has been booked for murder, and a further probe is underway to into what triggered Mangle’s act is underway,” the official added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper