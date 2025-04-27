Ex-CRPF officer shoots dead daughter, injures son-in-law in Jalgaon

A retired CRPF officer allegedly shot dead his daughter and seriously injured his son-in-law in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, some 400 kilometres from here, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place during a wedding function on Saturday night in Chopda tehsil, the Jalgaon police official said.

“Retired CRPF sub-inspector Kiran Mangle (50) shot dead his daughter, Tripti, with his revolver and seriously injured her husband, Avinash. The couple had married just a year ago and were residing in Pune. They had come here to attend a wedding,” he said.

“Mangle arrived at the wedding venue when he found out that the couple was present there. After the shooting, people in the vicinity pinned down Mangle and thrashed him. He has been hospitalised.”

Mangle has been booked for murder, and a further probe is underway to into what triggered Mangle’s act is underway,” the official added.