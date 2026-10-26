Ex-DMK minister Anbil Mahesh arrested in Rs 100-crore private schools scam

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, former Tamil Nadu minister, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday in connection with a Rs 100-crore scam involving the issuance of recognition certificates and other statutory clearances to private schools.

The arrest came hours after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in the case. Mahesh was reportedly arrested from an apartment in Aminjikarai, Chennai.

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The development follows an investigation into allegations that money was collected from private educational institutions on the promise of securing government approvals. Investigators have identified 177 schools that they believe were affected by the alleged scheme.

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Mahesh, a senior DMK leader, was named as an accused after investigators said evidence gathered during the inquiry, including material obtained from digital devices and statements recorded during questioning, pointed to his alleged involvement in corruption and criminal breach of trust.

The police subsequently invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister, who has denied the allegations and challenged the case against him.

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According to the police, around 177 private schools were linked to the alleged collection of more than Rs 100 crore. The money was allegedly collected in the name of a “party fund”, with assurances that pending applications for government approvals would be cleared.

The CCB has booked Mahesh under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and named him as an accused in the case.

The investigation also involves BT Arasakumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, and former MLA Muthukumar, an office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Parent-Teacher Association who is said to be a close aide of the former minister.

The investigating agency alleged that Mahesh directly collected money from schools in the name of a “party fund”.

It also said witnesses had confirmed meeting the former minister and discussing the money collected from school managements, as well as assurances that government orders would be issued to address their demands.

Meanwhile, the opposition DMK accused the ruling TVK government of using investigative agencies to target political opponents.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by DC Ilangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu. The complaint alleged that money was collected from private school managements on the promise of securing government approvals, including permanent recognition, school upgradation, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) clearances and other statutory permissions.

The CCB had earlier arrested Arasakumar and two other accused, Suresh and Raja, in the case. Arasakumar was arrested on June 27 and was later granted bail by the Madras High Court.

Police have also conducted searches at premises linked to Mahesh and his associates in Chennai, Tiruchy and other locations as part of the investigation.