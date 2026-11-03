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Home / India / Ex-IAS officer’s murder in Bhopal: Accused caretaker arrested from Agra     

Ex-IAS officer’s murder in Bhopal: Accused caretaker arrested from Agra     

Former IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Bhopal’s Ratibad area on September 30

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Bhopal, Updated At : 11:39 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The accused, Varun Kumar, got hit by a police bullet after he allegedly tried to escape and scuffled with police personnel while being brought to Bhopal, police said. Representative Image/iStock
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More than a month after the murder of a retired IAS officer in Bhopal, the police have arrested his caretaker from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Varun Kumar, got hit by a police bullet after he allegedly tried to escape and scuffled with police personnel while being brought to Bhopal, they said.

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He has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment, the police said.

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Former IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Bhopal’s Ratibad area on September 30. His caretaker, Varun Kumar, the accused in the case, had been absconding since then, the police said.

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