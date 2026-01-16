DT
Home / India / Ex-IPS officer Praveen Vashista sworn in as vigilance commissioner in CVC  

Vashista last served as special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:36 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Praveen Vashista after being sworn in.
Former IPS officer Praveen Vashista was on Friday sworn in as the Vigilance Commissioner in the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Vashista last served as special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry.

He was named the vigilance commissioner last month. Vashista took the oath on Friday as Vigilance Commissioner before Central Vigilance Commissioner PK Srivastava.

With his appointment, the CVC is at its full strength. The probity watchdog is headed by a central vigilance commissioner and can have a maximum of two vigilance commissioners.

Vashista, a 1991 batch former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has a distinguished career spanning over three decades, serving in diverse and important areas such as law enforcement, crisis response, security and management.

He has worked as the inspector general of Economic Offences Wing and Crime Investigation Department of Bihar. As Superintendent of Police, he maintained law and order in districts such as Ranchi, Dumka and Garhwa.

Vashista has also served as superintendent of police and deputy inspector general in the Central Bureau of Investigation.

