Ex-MP minister's son, 2 others rescued from swollen river in Indore after their SUV gets washed away

PTI

Indore, September 16

Nineteen-year-old son of a former Madhya Pradesh minister and two others were rescued hours after the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in got washed away in a swollen river in Indore district during an attempt to cross a submerged culvert, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night, and the former minister Ranjana Baghel's son Yash was found holding on to a tree branch in the middle of the Choral river before being rescued, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Choudhary said the incident took place around 45 km away from the district headquarters.

"Former state minister Ranjana Baghel's son Yash, Tejas (24) and a person named Mallya were traveling in the SUV at the time of incident. Although the culvert on the swollen Choral river was under water, an attempt was made by them to cross it," he said.

As soon as the information about the accident was received around 10 pm, a team of police personnel reached the spot and all three of them were rescued with the help of villagers, Choudhary said.

"Baghel's son Yash knows how to swim, but he got trapped in the strong current of the river. He somehow managed to catch hold of a tree branch. We rescued him by throwing a rope towards him after multiple attempts," he said.

Meanwhile, life in Indore city was severely hit due to water-logging following heavy rains since Friday evening.

Indore District Collector Ilayaraja T said that people living in low-lying areas of the city are being shifted to safer places.

A holiday has been declared for all schools in the district on Saturday due to heavy rains, he said.

Deputy Director of Meteorological Department V P S Chandel said that 171 mm (6.73 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Indore city in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

There is prediction of very heavy rainfall in the city on Saturday, he said.

#Madhya Pradesh