Ex-Navy Captain booked in DA case

The CBI has registered an FIR against a former Indian Navy captain for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

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The officer identified as Raminder Singh Wadhwa, joined the Navy as a sub-lieutenant on July 1, 1989, rose to the rank of Captain, equivalent to a Colonel in the Army on August 6, 2016, before retiring in 2024, they said.

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During his service as Captain, he held several sensitive postings, including at the Directorate of Network Centric Operations and Directorate of Naval Design (Submarine Design Group), they added. The CBI has alleged that Wadhwa was “involved in corrupt practices and acquired substantial immovable assets.”