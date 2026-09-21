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Home / India / Ex-NCM chief alleges ‘pick and choose’ policy in HC judges’ appointment, questions exclusion of 2 Sikhs

Ex-NCM chief alleges ‘pick and choose’ policy in HC judges’ appointment, questions exclusion of 2 Sikhs

'Hon’ble Law Minister has not given any reason for withholding both names,' Tarlochan Singh said

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:38 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Former National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson Tarlochan Singh. File photo
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Accusing the Central Government of following a “pick and choose” policy, former National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson Tarlochan Singh has questioned the exclusion of two Sikhs in the appointment of judges of the Delhi and Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, former NCM chairperson said he was “sorry to point out” that while the name of advocate Major Navdeep Singh was recommended by the Collegium, he was not made a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Similarly, Gurvinder Pal Singh, a Delhi judicial officer, was not appointed as a judge of the Delhi High Court, he said.

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“People are astonished that when final clearance of judges is done by the Supreme Court (Collegium) after a long process, why the Central Government has adopted a policy of pick and choose and debarred both times a judge from the minority community,” Tarlochan Singh said.

He, however, said he did not want to communalise the issue but wanted justice in both cases.

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“Hon’ble Law Minister has not given any reason for withholding both names,” Tarlochan Singh said.

However, Government sources maintained that the two cases were “under examination” and that their files had not been returned to the Supreme Court Collegium.

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