Ex-paramilitary forum seeks review of CAPF Bill, alleges surveillance of members

The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association (AAPFWA) on Thursday criticised the suspension of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and the transfer of 20 other officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for allegedly speaking against the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, while also alleging that their office-bearers were being put under surveillance for protesting against the legislation.

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Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAPFWA office-bearers claimed that the association’s president, HR Singh, was reportedly not allowed to carry banners for the event by security personnel (incidentally from CISF) at a Metro station. They alleged he was allowed to proceed only after senior officials intervened.

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The association emphasised that the Government should initiate a dialogue on the legislation with stakeholders, saying CAPF personnel were not against the Centre and only want a rethink on its provisions.

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It objected to provisions under which 50 per cent of Inspector General (IG) posts, minimum of 67 per cent of Additional Director General (ADG) posts, and all Special Director General (SDG) and Director General (DG) posts are to be filled by Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation.

The body also sought the revocation of the suspension of DIG BC Patra, who was suspended last week, while posted at the force’s Tripura Sector headquarters in Agartala. According to the association, Patra was suspended for allegedly sharing content against the government on social media during the recent passage of the Act.

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AAPFWA further alleged that 20 other CRPF officers have been transferred as they and their family members had reportedly spoken against the Act.

The association of retired CAPF personnel told mediapersons that even the wives of paramilitary personnel, who had participated in a peaceful protest against the legislation at Rajghat in New Delhi on April 9 (the day Parliament passed the Bill), were identified and their spouses were subsequently transferred. It demanded an FIR against those who reportedly revealed the identities of the women protesters.

The forum also sought rolling back the policy of what it described as arbitrary transfers of CAPF personnel.

In a letter submitted to President Droupadi Murmu later in the day, the association reiterated these demands.

Singh said that while the BSF follows a well thought out minimum transfer policy, similar norms are not uniformly implemented in other paramilitary forces.

The body further said that though the legislation carries the term “general administration” in its nomenclature, the law doesn’t talk about administrative matters rather it only advocates reservation of IPS officers for top posts in CAPFs.

“We are not against the government but we have never got a chance to meet the government and put across our grievances before them on the provisions of the bill, which was passed without taking any stakeholder into confidence,” Singh alleged.

AAPFWA office bearers said that their agitation against the bill has been restrained, however their only appeal to the government is to hear their point of view.