Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, May 16
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today said the death of eminent Punjabi poet and Padam Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar has caused a vacuum which cannot be filled. The poet had become an institution and his writings will continue to inspire generations to come.
The message of the former PM was read out a remembrance meeting for Dr Patar, who died on May 11, organised by Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan here.
