Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today said the death of eminent Punjabi poet and Padam Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar has caused a vacuum which cannot be filled. The poet had become an institution and his writings will continue to inspire generations to come.

The message of the former PM was read out a remembrance meeting for Dr Patar, who died on May 11, organised by Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan here.

