DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Ex-Reliance Anil Ambani Group MD Sateesh Seth sent to 14-day judicial custody in PMLA case

Ex-Reliance Anil Ambani Group MD Sateesh Seth sent to 14-day judicial custody in PMLA case

Vacation Judge Rashmi Gupta sent Seth to judicial custody till July 2 after the completion of his custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:03 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anil Ambani. Reuters file
Advertisement

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former managing director of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG), Sateesh Seth, to 14 days in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to hawala money transfer.

Advertisement

Vacation Judge Rashmi Gupta sent Seth to judicial custody till July 2 after the completion of his custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertisement

The court allowed Seth to carry his glasses and medicines as per a doctor's prescription while in jail. It also directed jail authorities to take an appropriate decision regarding his request for a bed in accordance with the jail manual.

Advertisement

Seth was produced before the court a day before the expiry of his six-day ED custody granted on June 14.

The ED has arrested Seth in a case arising out of allegations that funds were siphoned abroad through hawala channels by creating fictitious bills against allegedly overvalued diamond imports.

Advertisement

According to the agency, its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) identified Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. as the primary beneficiary of a large-scale financial fraud involving the alleged diversion of public funds from two National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road projects, the Jaipur-Reengus toll road project and the Trichy-Karur toll road project.

The agency alleged that Reliance Infra was among the corporate entities that used shell companies to transfer funds abroad and siphoned off about Rs 92 crore.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police in February 2026.

On June 14, the court had granted six days' ED custody of Seth, saying that, considering the nature of allegations and his alleged role in the offence, his detailed and sustained interrogation was necessary for the investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts