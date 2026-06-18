Ex-Reliance Anil Ambani Group MD Sateesh Seth sent to 14-day judicial custody in PMLA case

A Delhi court on Thursday remanded former managing director of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG), Sateesh Seth, to 14 days in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to hawala money transfer.

Advertisement

Vacation Judge Rashmi Gupta sent Seth to judicial custody till July 2 after the completion of his custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advertisement

The court allowed Seth to carry his glasses and medicines as per a doctor's prescription while in jail. It also directed jail authorities to take an appropriate decision regarding his request for a bed in accordance with the jail manual.

Advertisement

Seth was produced before the court a day before the expiry of his six-day ED custody granted on June 14.

The ED has arrested Seth in a case arising out of allegations that funds were siphoned abroad through hawala channels by creating fictitious bills against allegedly overvalued diamond imports.

Advertisement

According to the agency, its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) identified Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. as the primary beneficiary of a large-scale financial fraud involving the alleged diversion of public funds from two National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) road projects, the Jaipur-Reengus toll road project and the Trichy-Karur toll road project.

The agency alleged that Reliance Infra was among the corporate entities that used shell companies to transfer funds abroad and siphoned off about Rs 92 crore.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Mumbai Police in February 2026.

On June 14, the court had granted six days' ED custody of Seth, saying that, considering the nature of allegations and his alleged role in the offence, his detailed and sustained interrogation was necessary for the investigation.