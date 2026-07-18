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Home / India / Ex-techie suffering from mental health issues walks naked to temple in Hyderabad, ends life

Ex-techie suffering from mental health issues walks naked to temple in Hyderabad, ends life

Due to marital disputes between her mother and father, the latter lives in Visakhapatnam; the victim and her mother have been living at Peerzadiguda in Hyderabad

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 10:00 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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A 25-year-old woman, a former techie in Hyderabad, who was suffering from mental health issues, walked naked to a temple and later died by suicide by jumping into a pond, police said on Saturday.

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The woman had earlier worked as a techie in Bengaluru before shifting to Visakhapatnam.

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Due to marital disputes between her mother and father, the latter lives in Visakhapatnam. The victim and her mother have been living at Peerzadiguda in Hyderabad.

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On July 17, she and her mother went to Miyapur in the city to see a double bedroom apartment for purchasing it. They came back home and slept in separate rooms. Later, the deceased woman locked her mother's bedroom and went naked to a temple before jumping into a pond.

Police, who received information on Saturday morning about the incident, recovered the body from the pond.

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The body was handed over to her mother after post mortem. The deceased woman's father was informed about the incident, a police official said.

The official added that both the deceased woman and her mother were suffering from phobias and fears.

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