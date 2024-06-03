Excise case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader Kavitha

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

A Delhi court on Monday extended till July 3 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after Kavitha was produced before the court in pursuance of its earlier order issuing a production warrant against her.

The court had issued the warrants after taking cognisance of a charge sheet against the BRS leader in the case on May 29.

The court also granted bail to three co-accused persons -- Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh.

The three accused were charge sheeted without being arrested during investigation by the ED.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the ED and the CBI in the alleged scam.

The “scam” pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 which was later scrapped.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her from Tihar jail.