 Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday

Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

BRS leader K. Kavitha being taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi on March 15, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 16

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, allegedly a key member of the “South Group”, which has been accused of paying the ruling Aam Aadmi Party kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital, was on Saturday remanded in ED custody till March 23 in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy “scam”.

Kavitha, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council and daughter of former state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was produced before Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal, who sent her to the custody of the federal anti-money laundering agency for a week. The ED had sought her custody for 10 days.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday amid protests by BRS supporters.

Her remand came on a day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared before a metropolitan court in connection with two complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate against him for skipping summons in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal, who skipped eight ED summonses before turning up at the court, was granted bail. His senior party colleagues--Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh--are in jail for their alleged involvement in formulating and implementing the excise policy 2020-21 which drastically raised the profit margins of liquor wholesalers and retailers. The ED has claimed Delhi’s ruling dispensation extended them the favour in return for money.

While being produced before the judge, Kavitha termed her arrest as illegal and asserted, “We will fight it out in court.” During the hearing, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Kavitha along with advocate Nitesh Rana, told the judge her arrest was “illegal”.

The counsel also accused the federal anti-money laundering agency of flouting the Supreme Court direction while arresting her. They claimed the apex court had directed the ED to not take any coercive action against Kavitha before it hears her plea against the summons issued by the agency to her on March 19.

“It is a black day that SC orders are violated, that an officer thinks he/she is above law,” the counsel told the court.

The ED, however, said it has not made any statement before a court, including the Supreme Court, that no coercive action will be taken against Kavitha.

“There is enough evidence, witnesses’ statements against K Kavitha in the case,” the ED said.

The agency also accused Kavitha of destructing evidence in the case.

“We have summoned several witnesses to confront K Kavitha with,” the agency told the court.

Though Kavitha has not been named as an accused in any chargesheet filed by the ED, the agency has claimed she was a key figure of the “South Group” who made benami investments in beneficiary liquor companies.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bharat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Punjab

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

4
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Punjab

Accused’s statement spells trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim's 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet in Bargari sacrilege cases

7
Haryana

Haryana announces 4 per cent increase in DA for state government employees, pensioners

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini dispatches job letters to 7K candidates

9
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

10
Punjab

As poll nears, poaching pangs worry Congress in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Election Commission to announce dates shortly

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh go to polls on June 1; ...

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Fully prepared for polls, says PM Modi; so are we, says Congress

Grand Old Party exudes confidence in Opposition's fair show

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after Lok Sabha polls: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Adequate security forces not available for simultaneous elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Says Assembly election will be held after Lok Sabha poll

State assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

Assembly elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim...

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

Over 100 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari

The explosion took place at Life-Long factory around 7 pm


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

3 operatives of gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara arrested in Punjab's Zirakpur

Mohali court issues arrest warrants against former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot

Sharpen legal acumen through contests, Justice Surya Kant tells law students

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in Ludhiana, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

Ludhiana couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women