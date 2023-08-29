Excise scam: CBI books ED top officer over Rs 5 cr bribery

Tribune News Service

New delhi, August 28

The CBI has registered an FIR against ED Assistant Director Pawan Khatri in connection with an alleged payment of

Rs 5 crore by liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall, who wanted the official to help him in the Delhi excise policy scam case, officials said today.

The FIR has been registered following a complaint the agency received from ED’s Special Director Sonia Narang against the accused officer, they said. Along with the two, the CBI has, in its FIR, also named an assistant general manager of Air India, Deepak Sangwan; CEO of Claridges Hotels and Resorts Vikramaditya, chartered accountant Praveen Kumar Vats and two others — Nitesh Kohar, an UDC in the ED, and Amandeep's father Birender Pal Singh.

Narang alleged that during the central agency’s probe into the Delhi Government’s excise policy scam, it was found that accused Amandeep and his father Birender Pal gave Rs 5 crore bribe to Vats for arranging help in the ED probe, the officials said.

Vats alleged he paid Rs 50 lakh as advance to Sangwan and Khatri in December 2022 at a parking lot behind ITC Hotel in Vasant Vihar for taking out Dhall’s name from the list of the accused, they said, adding the ED referred its probe to the CBI, on the basis of which it registered a case.

